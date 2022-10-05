Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Shares Up 7.7%

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.51 and last traded at 3.49. 149,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 434,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

