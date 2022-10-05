Davis Rea LTD. Sells 570 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,474,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $289.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

