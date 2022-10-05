Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.93. 20,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 58,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.