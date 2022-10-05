Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

