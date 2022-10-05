DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 2775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.