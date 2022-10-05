Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,963 ($47.89) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,971.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,756.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,991.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

