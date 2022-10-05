DICE Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,064 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 949 put options.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
