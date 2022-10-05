DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,447 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

