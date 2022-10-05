Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Dover by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Dover by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 912,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dover by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Dover by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 135,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.