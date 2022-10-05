DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

DTE stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

