Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

