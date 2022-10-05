Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 6132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

