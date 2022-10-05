Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $965,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $942,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

