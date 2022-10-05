Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

