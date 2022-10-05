Educational Development (EDUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

