Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 6,975 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

