Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

