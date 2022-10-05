Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

