Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Enbridge by 984.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 553,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 502,538 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

