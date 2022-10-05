ENI (NYSE:E) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) Financial Comparison

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENI and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 1 3 8 0 2.58 EQT 0 1 17 0 2.94

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential downside of 31.25%. EQT has a consensus price target of $56.63, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than ENI.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ENI pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out -22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

1.5% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENI and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $92.01 billion 0.45 $6.89 billion $7.72 2.99 EQT $3.06 billion 5.41 -$1.16 billion ($2.72) -16.51

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ENI has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 11.43% 22.66% 7.01% EQT N/A 9.80% 3.92%

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas & LNG Portfolio segment engages in the supply and wholesale of natural gas by pipeline, international transport; and purchase and marketing of LNG. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment is involved in the processing, supply, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables segment engages in the retail sales of gas, electricity, and related activities, as well as in the production and wholesale of electricity produced by thermoelectric and renewable plants. As of December 31, 2021, it had net proved reserves of 6,628 million barrels of oil equivalent; and installed operational capacity of 4.5 GW. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

