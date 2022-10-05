Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $288.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.20. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

