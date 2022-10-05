Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

