Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

