Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Envirotech Vehicles to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Envirotech Vehicles and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles Competitors 416 2126 2905 37 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 44.92%. Given Envirotech Vehicles’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envirotech Vehicles has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million -$7.65 million -9.57 Envirotech Vehicles Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.70

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Envirotech Vehicles’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -190.94% -11.97% -11.78% Envirotech Vehicles Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles’ competitors have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles competitors beat Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

