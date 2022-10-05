Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equifax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $182.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

About Equifax



Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

