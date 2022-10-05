Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $182.30 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

