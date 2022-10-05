Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $419.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $323.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average is $359.89. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

