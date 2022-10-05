Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.56. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$146.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.922794 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

