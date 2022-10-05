ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Shares Up 6.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 14,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.
