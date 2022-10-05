Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2,911.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after buying an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

