Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 260 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

