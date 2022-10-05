Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $487,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $791,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.