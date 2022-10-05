Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

UBER stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

