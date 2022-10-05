Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $424.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

