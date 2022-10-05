Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

