Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

