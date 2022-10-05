Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.