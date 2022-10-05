Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lowered by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

