Family Capital Trust Co Has $7.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $435.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.