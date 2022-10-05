Fastly Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,471 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 7,874 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly Trading Up 6.9 %

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE FSLY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.34.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.