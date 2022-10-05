Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FURCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

