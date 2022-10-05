Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Trading Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 4,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 795,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Specifically, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 444.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 55,483 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,450.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 964,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 902,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.