Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $193.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $374,511,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

