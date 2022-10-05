Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

