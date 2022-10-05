Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 21,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Magellan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

