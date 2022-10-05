Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Down 2%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 6,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.16.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.