Financial Comparison: TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) vs. Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.40 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -22.28 Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.81 $16.03 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

TechPrecision has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A 5.96% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 313.79%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats TechPrecision on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

