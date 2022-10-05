First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 64.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

