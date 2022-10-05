First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading 5.9% Higher

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

