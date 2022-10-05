First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Stock Price Up 2.6%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 31,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.